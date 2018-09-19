Sony releasing mini PlayStation Classic console with 20 throwback games
Sony has announced it is releasing a Sony PlayStation Classic which will feature 20 games from the original console.
The PlayStation Classic is a throwback to the original PlayStation console released almost 25 years ago.
According to Sony, the PlayStation Classic will feature 20 games from the original including “Final Fantasy VII,” “Jumping Flash,” “Ridge Racer Type 4,” “Tekken 3,” and “Wild Arms,” and be about 45 percent smaller than the original console.
However, the full list of games to be featured on the mini gaming console has yet to be released.
The PlayStation Classic is already available for pre-order at $100 and is scheduled to be released December 3.
