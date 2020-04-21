South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un’s health

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean government is looking into reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service couldn’t immediately confirm the reports citing an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger.”

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from a heart surgery in capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.