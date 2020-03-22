South Texas COVID-19 cases spike on border with Mexico

Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a briefing
1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First Baptist Church - Lorraine First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

South Texas COVID-19 cases spike on border with Mexico

National / World

Fears the virus will infect a Mexican border tent encampment where thousands of asylum-seekers live

by: Sandra Sanchez

Posted: / Updated:

About 3,000 migrants live in a tent encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, on the banks of the Rio Grande across from Brownsville, Texas. The tents are on top of one another as seen in this Jan. 28 photo. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The number of cases of COVID-19 in two South Texas border counties dramatically spiked on Saturday night totaling five cases with the announcement of the first confirmed case in Hidalgo County and several in Cameron County, health officials said.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez on Saturday night announced that a coronavirus case was confirmed in McAllen, which is the largest city in the border county. That triggered the county to order the Hidalgo County Division of Emergency Management to go into a Level 1 Operational status, the county’s highest.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez on Saturday, March 21, 2020, announced the first case of COVID-19 in the South Texas county, which borders Mexico. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

“We knew this day was coming and we are prepared,” Cortez said in a statement. “This is a highly contagious disease and residents should not be surprised — or alarmed — that others in Hidalgo County will likely contract the virus.”

The news came after four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County, including one in the city of Harlingen, one in Rancho Viejo, and two cases in Brownsville, which is that county’s largest city and borders the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Across from Brownsville in Matamoros, Mexico, about 3,000 migrants live in a tent encampment at the base of the Gateway International Bridge, where health officials have long feared this deadly novel virus could rapidly spread since the tents are spaced just feet apart.

Migrants in Matamoros, Mexico, wait for medical care on Nov. 11, 2019, provided by the nonprofit Global Response Management. The nonprofit is now planning to build a tent hospital facility to handle COVID-19 cases, should the virus strike the encampment. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

The nonprofit Global Response Management this week, in an exclusive with Border Report, said that they had raised $500,000 to build a hospital tent facility and were only awaiting approval by the Mexican government to bring rapid COVID-19 tests across the international border.

EXCLUSIVE: Nonprofit to build tent hospital at
Mexican refugee cam

Also on Saturday, there were numerous reports on social media that the Mexican military had sent buses to the camp and was prepared to transport adults to the southern part of the state. Early reports indicated that only adults would be transported and advocates were concerned that many families would begin sending children alone over the bridge to claim asylum. The Department of Homeland Security has said it will accept unaccompanied children, but now that President Donald Trump has closed the border with Mexico to thwart the spread of the virus it is unclear whether these children will continue to be accepted.

U.S. Border Patrol has announced it is not processing migrants apprehended on the southern border, but will instead send them back to Mexico or their countries of origin.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories