Southwest kicks off 72-hour fare sale with $49 one-way tickets

Southwest kicked off a 72-hour fare sale with $49 one-way tickets on Tuesday.

It is the first of two annual mega sales, with roundtrip tickets going for as low as $100 on some destinations!

This is the fall fare sale, which encompasses travel between Aug. 20 and Dec. 18 (not including Labor Day and Thanksgiving).

Depending on your route, you can snag one-way fares of $49, $78, $99, and $129. The sale ends Thursday.

Southwest’s other mega sale happens in October.

You can learn more on Southwest Airline’s website.