Southwest kicks off 72-hour fare sale with $49 one-way tickets

National / World

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Southwest Airlines plane_326883

Southwest kicked off a 72-hour fare sale with $49 one-way tickets on Tuesday.

It is the first of two annual mega sales, with roundtrip tickets going for as low as $100 on some destinations! 

This is the fall fare sale, which encompasses travel between Aug. 20 and Dec. 18 (not including Labor Day and Thanksgiving). 

Depending on your route, you can snag one-way fares of $49, $78, $99, and $129. The sale ends Thursday. 

Southwest’s other mega sale happens in October. 

You can learn more on Southwest Airline’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather