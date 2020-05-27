SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule scheduled for afternoon launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NBC News) – All eyes are on the skies today for the scheduled launch of a new era of U.S. space travel.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will be riding SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule, wearing sleek new spacesuits and using touchscreen controls.

It’s the first time in history a U.S. company will carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, and the first launch of a crewed mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected at Kennedy for the planned 4:33 p.m. (3:33 p.m. CDT) liftoff.

SpaceX was on the cusp of becoming the first private company to put astronauts in orbit, something achieved by just three countries — Russia, the U.S. and China.

