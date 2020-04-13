Spring means it is time for morel mushroom hunting in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As sunshine and April rains wake up the forests, the annual search for elusive mushrooms is a great way to enjoy the outdoors.



You can find morels from late April to early June, and they are believed to grow in every Michigan county, according to Michigan State University Extension.



Most residents will tell you that the location of a good morel patch is a matter of utmost secrecy. This makes mushroom hunting a perfect chance to practice the 6-foot-minimum social distancing that is such a critical step in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Mushroom hunters should also plan to search locally as well as only with people who live in their household.



For the beginning mushroom hunter, the morels are the safest group among the more than 2,000 kinds of wild mushrooms found in Michigan.



To find morels, target hilly areas with plenty of hardwood trees like maple, beech and oak, checking for burn scars where a wildfire or prescribed burn has occurred. Pick a warm day after a rain to start your hunt, when mushrooms are most likely to have bloomed. When heading to the woods, take a mesh bag for carrying your prizes, a knife to always cut and never pull morels, as well as a map of your hunting area.



Remember, morels found on public land are for personal use and cannot be sold.



Learn how to tell a false morel from a real one, prepare them, and boost your odds of success in finding them at Michigan.gov/MiMorels.

