‘Stay peaceful!’ President Trump tells supporters to support police as Capitol is overrun

National / World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump has sent a message to protestors that they should stay peaceful and “support our Capitol Police” as protesters stormed the nation’s Capitol during a final verification of the election of president-elect Joe Biden.

Supporters of the outgoing president breached the U.S. Capitol following a rally and march earlier in the day.

There was confusion in the House chamber as the Capitol doors were locked and the debate over the electoral count was suspended.

Reporters and others outside the chamber were told to go to their seats inside and not leave.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories