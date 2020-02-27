Stocks sink…Corporations warn on travel…Q4 GDP 2.1 percent…More bad news for J.C. Penny Co.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow sank nearly 1,200 points on Wall Street today, deepening a weeklong global market rout caused by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy.

Bond prices soared again as investors sought safe places to park money, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to another record low. More companies including Microsoft are warning their results will be hurt.

The S&P is headed for its worst week since October 2008, losing 137 points, or 4.4%, to settle at 2,978. The Dow dove 1,190 points, or 4.4%, to 25,766. The Nasdaq fell 414 points, or 4.6%, to 8,566.

Major corporations are advising their employees to avoid international travel as concerns over the Coronavirus mount. Swiss food giant Nestle told its 291,000 employees worldwide not to travel internationally for business until March 15, while domestic travel should be replaced by “alternative methods of communication where possible.”

French cosmetics maker L’Oréal, which employs 86,000 people and owns the Maybelline and Lancome brands, issued a similar ban until March 31.

Intel directed employees and contractors to avoid China, South Korea, Japan and other countries until further notice.

LATEST STORIES: