Student accused in murder-for-hire plot

National / World

by: WFLA-TV

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida high school student has been arrested after he allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill a school employee.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained private direct messages from an Instagram account registered to 18-year-old Nicholas Robert Godfrey. The messages show how he tried to put a hit on the employee.

“I need a guy who could kill someone,” Godfrey wrote in one of the messages, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Godfrey also offered the recipient $100,000 for the victim’s head.

“No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible,” one message read.

