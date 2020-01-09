Students receive a financial crash-course

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Every day students learn through lessons or lectures, but today kids are gaining knowledge from real-world experiences.

“By going around to each station and simulating what a month as an adult will be like they’re gaining a hands-on approach to adulting,” said Melissa Keeley, school director of development for Lansing Christian High School.

The unique lesson is provided by LAFCU to high school seniors at Lansing Christian High School. Students learn about budgeting, making trade-offs, and how to make choices.

“It really sets them up to create a realistic budget to be able to live by,” said Alyssa Troub, marketing and communications specialist for LAFCU.

The real-life simulation includes different booths set up to make students learn how much things really cost.

“It does cost a lot of money and I think we kind of take that for granted in high school I’m kind of realizing,” said student James Felton.

The course includes assigning students an income and credit score to get them thinking about the cost of living they should prepare for.

“I love that it gets down to the nitty-gritty like how much does a pet cost, how much does it cost if you want to own a pair of skis. And it really isn’t superficial… it’s a real authentic representation of what kids will face,” said Keeley.

Students said the skills they learned today will help them in the future.

“Going outside the classroom setting prepares me to be a future adult prepares me to manage my time and money,” said student Cayla Ellis.

