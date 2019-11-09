Study: More women pursuing tech careers

Silicon Valley has traditionally been known as a “boys club”, but new research shows that more women are pursuing tech careers.

According to a new study from an early career network, called Handshake, there’s a 200 percent increase in women applying for data engineer positions.

Out of 100,000 women, more than a third didn’t major in a stem-related subject, but more than half had technical skills such as coding.

Experts say many applicants were possibly inspired by tech education at an early age, pushed by organizations like Girls Who Code.

Hiring and recruitment initiatives could also have an impact. Handshake cited Cisco, Wayfair and Microsoft among companies attracting the highest percentage of female applicants.

“We’re also seeing employers taking more vested interest in making sure they have diversity and gender parity in their teams,” said Handshake spokesperson, Christine Cruzvergara.

According to the gender equity nonprofit, AnitaB.org, women now make up almost 30 percent of entry level positions, but they’re still outpaced by men three to one.

New York topped the list of cities attracting the most applications from recent women graduates seeking work in the tech industry, followed by San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Boston.

