Substance sent to Missouri lawmaker identified as rat poison

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 08:52 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 08:52 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Law enforcement has determined that an unknown, green granular substance sent in an envelope to a Missouri lawmaker earlier this year was rat poison.
    
Missouri Senate Administrator Patrick Baker on Wednesday said Capitol police determined the substance sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal was rat poison after further review. Initial analysis suggested it contained a bacteria commonly found in pesticides.
    
Baker said investigators determined the package was mailed from a Springfield, Illinois post office. But Baker says police were unable to pull fingerprints or other forensic evidence from the package to help identify who sent it.
    
A Cole County hazmat team was called to the Capitol in April after a staff member for Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat of University City, spotted the envelope.
 

