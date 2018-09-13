Substance sent to Missouri lawmaker identified as rat poison

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal speaks on the Senate floor in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri state senators have voted to formally discipline the colleague who posted on social media that she...

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Law enforcement has determined that an unknown, green granular substance sent in an envelope to a Missouri lawmaker earlier this year was rat poison.



Missouri Senate Administrator Patrick Baker on Wednesday said Capitol police determined the substance sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal was rat poison after further review. Initial analysis suggested it contained a bacteria commonly found in pesticides.



Baker said investigators determined the package was mailed from a Springfield, Illinois post office. But Baker says police were unable to pull fingerprints or other forensic evidence from the package to help identify who sent it.



A Cole County hazmat team was called to the Capitol in April after a staff member for Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat of University City, spotted the envelope.

