Suicide: A leading cause of death “data”

(KNWA) — Fourteen is the age-adjusted suicide rate with a population of 100,000, in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). However, rates varied by state.

Top 5 states with the highest rates per 100,000 population (2017):

Montana, 28.9

Alaska, 27.0

Wyoming, 26.9

New Mexico, 23.3

Idaho, 23.2

Top 5 states with the lowest rates per 100,000 population (2017):

District of Columbia, 6.6

New York, 8.1

New Jersey, 8.3

Massachusets, 9.5

Maryland, 9.8

Age-adjusted suicide rates increased by 33% in 2017 than the rate in 1999, according to the CDC.

Women:

Age-adjusted suicides increased between 1999 and 2017 for ALL race and ethnicity groups except for non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander

Largest increase: non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AIAN) (139%, 4.6 to 11)

2017 age groups, 15-24 and 25-44 highest for non-Hispanic AIAN 20.5, 20.7, respectively. Non-Hispanic white females, 45-64, had the highest rate, 12.8

Men:

Age-adjusted suicides had a big increase between 1999 and 2017 for ALL race and ethnicity groups except for non-Hispanic AIAN males.

Largest increase: non-Hispanic AIAN males (71%, from 19.8 to 33.8)

2017 age groups, 15–24 and 25–44 were highest for non-Hispanic AIAN males 53.7 and 58.1, respectively. Non-Hispanic white males, 45-64, had the highest rate, 38.2

Above data are from the National Vital Statistics System Multiple Cause of Death files for 1999 and 2017.

1 Significant difference in rates between 1999 and 2017 (p < 0.05). NOTES: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD–10) codes U03, X60–X84, and Y87.0. Death rates for non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander (API), non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AIAN), and Hispanic persons may be underestimated and should be interpreted with caution. See Data source and methods. SOURCE: NCHS, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality. The same information applies to the graph below.

According to the CDC, suicide and suicide attempts have different rates depending on demographics characteristics — age, gender, ethnicity and race. There is one commonality and that is that suicide happens in all demographic groups.

In the United States is there not a complete count of suicide attempts. The information the CDC has on suicide, and suicide attempts are from hospitals when people are admitted on non-fatal injuries from self-harm and surveys.

A survey done on Youth Risk Behaviors (2017) showed:

7.4% of kids in grades 9-12 had tried at least once to take their life in a 12-month timeframe

Females tried to commit suicide almost two-times more and males (9.3% – 5.1%)

Black students had the highest reported rate, 9.8%, white students 6.1%

Approximately 2.4% of ALL students made a suicide attempt that required treatment by a medical professional

Suicide methods (2017):

Firearms, 50.57% resulted in death by suicide

Suffocation, includes hanging, 27.72%

Poisoning, nearly 14%

