Superintendent garners support after fraud charges

An Indiana school superintendent is facing several charges, including insurance fraud and identity deception, after claiming a student was her son in order to secure medical treatment for the boy.

Dr. Casey Smitherman faces three felony charges. She has entered a diversion program where the charges will be dropped if she is not arrested in the next year.

Smitherman helped a 15-year-old freshman at Elwood High School receive medical care and a prescription for a sore throat by using her own son's insurance.

Smitherman also used her insurance to pay for an antibiotic prescription for the teen.

She told police she has helped the student in the past by buying him clothes and helping him clean his house.

She also didn't call child protective services, fearing the teen would be placed in foster care.