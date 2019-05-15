Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub

Whether it’s to cool off or just exercise, swimming is a summer favorite. But, you may be taking a dip in a dirty pool because of people’s nasty habits.

A new Water Quality & Health Council survey shows half of Americans admit to using swimming pools as a substitute for a bath or to rinse off after exercising.

Experts say people should rinse off before getting into the pool because sweat, dirt and makeup makes chlorine less effective at killing germs.

Even worse, 40 percent of Americans say they’ve peed in the pool, as adults.