Surviving Tuskegee Airman pilots jet on 100th birthday

FREDERICK, Md. (KSNW) – Retired Colonel Charles McGee is turning 100-years-old this weekend and he’s celebrating in the skies.

He served in the U.S Air Force for 30 years and got his wings flying with the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Drafted into the service, McGee flew combat missions in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

This year, Colonel McGhee got to celebrate in the cockpit of a Cirrus Vision Jet. McGhee even piloted some of the flight before landing at Dover Air Force Base, where a flight line of hi-fives by currently enlisted airmen greeted him.

McGee is one of only nine original Tuskegee Airmen left alive.