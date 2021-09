INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol said a suspect is dead and an Independence Police officer is hospitalized with serious injures following a shooting.

Officer Involved Shooting@ipdinfo

One IPD officer was shot & seriously injured



One suspect has been shot & pronounced deceased@MSHPTrooperDDCC was requested & will investigate the OIS



A briefing will be conducted at the Boost Mobile parking lot in approx 15min pic.twitter.com/wxhMVe2EPR — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) September 15, 2021

It happened in the 2400 block of Northern Blvd. around noon. That area is a residential neighborhood near East 23rd Street South and South Northern Boulevard. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.

Police say the scene is secure at this point, but there is a large police presence in the area.