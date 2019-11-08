Suspect tries to steal van from Rockford auto lot, crashes into 3 other parked cars, flees on foot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police are looking for a man who tried to steal a van from a Rockford car dealer last week.

Officers were called to Auto Works, 213 South 6th Street, around 10 a.m. on Friday, October 5th where a glass door had been broken, and several vehicles damaged in the parking lot.

Police discovered that the suspect stole cash from inside the business and attempted to steal a silver van, but crashed the van into three other vehicles before getting it stuck on a cement median.

He then fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect at a black male, 6’0″, in his 20’s to mid 30’s, with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.