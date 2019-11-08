Suspect tries to steal van from Rockford auto lot, crashes into 3 other parked cars, flees on foot

National / World

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police are looking for a man who tried to steal a van from a Rockford car dealer last week.

Officers were called to Auto Works, 213 South 6th Street, around 10 a.m. on Friday, October 5th where a glass door had been broken, and several vehicles damaged in the parking lot.

Police discovered that the suspect stole cash from inside the business and attempted to steal a silver van, but crashed the van into three other vehicles before getting it stuck on a cement median.

He then fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect at a black male, 6’0″, in his 20’s to mid 30’s, with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories