Suspect, victims dead after shooting at San Jose public transit facility

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A shooter is dead after opening fire and killing multiple people at a Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority railyard on Wednesday morning, Nexstar’s KRON4 reports. .

San Jose Mayor tweeted the shooter is “no longer a threat” and several people are being treated.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of dead and wounded or describe how the suspect died.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees, Davis said.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority facility has been evacuated. More details were expected at a press conference late Monday morning.

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

VTA first told KRON4 that someone fired shots at a light-rail train in their maintenance yard on Wednesday morning.

The VTA provides bus and light rail service to Silicon Valley and connects with several other public transit services in the region.

The Guadalupe Yard is located off of West Younger Ave, near N San Pedro St. The sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

KRON4 reporter Camila Barco said several roads are blocked off and there are multiple police vehicles, as well as the San Jose Fire Department.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St.



This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.



TOC: 6:34 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.