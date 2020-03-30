‘Taco Tuesday’ Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday

1  of  83
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

‘Taco Tuesday’ Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday

National / World

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) Taco Bell announced Sunday that it wants to give back to Americans in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic with a a free Doritos® Locos Taco.  

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. announced in a letter to fans that this Tuesday, March 31, Taco Bell drive-thru guests across America will receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, no purchase necessary, from the comfort of their own cars at participating locations and while supplies last.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said King.

“I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.”

The letter outlined several other initiatives made by the brand to give back to fans, communities, and heroes, including:

Feeding Fans

  • Free Doritos® Locos Tacos to all drive-thru guests on Tuesday, March 31
  • Free delivery through GrubHub for all orders $12 and up (before tax, tip, and fees). Visit www.tacobell.com/delivery to check delivery availability and additional terms

Feeding Communities

  • The Taco Bell Foundation is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry
  • Re-launching Round Up program in the drive-thru at participating locations to raise funds for No Kid Hungry
  • Partnering with restaurants and distribution centers to donate excess food and produce to local community food banks

Feeding Heroes

  • Transforming its U.S. Taco Bell Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries to deliver food to those in essential roles such as healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees, and more
  • Committing to feeding healthcare workers across many of the brand’s international markets
  • Working on a solution, where possible, to feed truck and ambulance drivers who currently cannot order from the drive-thru

Keeping Team Members Safe

  • Working closely with its franchisees to put additional procedures in place to ensure social distancing is enabled in working kitchens

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories