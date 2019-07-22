Taken by storm: Lessons from the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. – One year ago, 17 people died aboard a duck boat that sank on Table Rock Lake. Now, in the first of an hour-long special report, you’ll hear from witnesses who saw the boat sink, first responders who jumped into action, and the medical teams who comforted the physically damaged and emotionally broken.

You’ll also hear updates on litigation that followed the sinking. U.S. Senators who are taking on the duck boat industry as we know it will weigh in.

This is part one of a two-part series.

