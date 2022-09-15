TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was accused of setting a classmate’s shirt on fire on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said they were called to North Tampa Alternative School at around 1 p.m. Officers said a 13-year-old was sitting in class when he reached over to another student and set his hooded sweatshirt on fire.

Tampa police said the child was able to extinguish the fire by slapping at his back. The boy was not hurt, but his shirt was left with a three inch hole.

The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which is a felony, and disruption of a school function.