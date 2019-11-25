Tanning bed peeper busted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Seven women have now identified themselves in nude or partially nude videos that Kentucky police say were taken by a Shepherdsville man at a Louisville tanning salon.

“All the victims that we’ve talked about have felt violated; they were distraught and upset,” Louisville Metro Police Detective Jonathan Williams says.

Some videos go back as far as 2016 and last anywhere from 30 seconds to four minutes.

The amount of victims continues to climb and investigators said they believe there could be more.

Phillip Gaynor, 33, has been charged with video voyeurism and is accused of secretly recording women at Sun Tan City, and possibly other tanning salons around Jefferson County. He’s now bonded out of jail, while investigators pour through images found on his electronic devices.

