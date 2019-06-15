Target stores suffer network outage; stores back online

A network system outage caused cash registers to malfunction at Target stores across the country.

According to DownDetector.com, the store began having system issues at 1:42 p.m. ET. The outage has extended wait times for Saturday shoppers hoping to check out quickly.

Update: Target says its cash registers are back online after hours of outages. https://t.co/sVeKx5wtm8 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 15, 2019

Target’s registers are now fully operational and customers who waited patiently can now make their purchases in all stores.

In a press release after system restoration, Target says the outage was “the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours.

The company apologizes to guests who were shopping during the snafu, and certifies that the incident was “not a data breach or security-related issue” and that “no guest information was compromised at any time”

Employees at three different locations in Georgia told CNN the registers had been offline for about 45 minutes as of 3 pm ET.

Target’s customer service account @AskTarget is replied to complaints, saying they are aware of the systems issue and were working quickly to resolve it.

Shoppers took to social media Saturday complaining about long waits at the check-out lines at some stores, while other Target retailers have reportedly shut down for the afternoon.

Some shoppers said that although they were frustrated, Target and its employees helped them make the most of it. Some people have reportedly received free snacks, Starbucks beverages and shopping vouchers.

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

The systems issue came on a busy weekend for shoppers ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday.

It’s not clear how many Target stores were affected or what caused the outage.

The company’s corporate office did not immediately respond to requests for details about the issue.