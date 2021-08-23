Teacher’s social media post about slain 10-year-old girl causes outrage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A posting in memory of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was killed in a shooting has many upset.

A teacher for Youngstown City Schools posted the message on social media about Persayus Davis-May, and some are calling for her to be fired. Persayus was shot and killed inside a home early Wednesday morning. Three adults were also wounded outside the house.

In the post, the teacher talked about the little girl who she said was a former student.

“I am so angry and sad at the same time. This baby was not my brightest but she was our caregiver and protector. She struggled with all academics but could count money like it was her job” Persayus Davis-May’s teacher

“I am so angry and sad at the same time. This baby was not my brightest but she was our caregiver and protector. She struggled with all academics but could count money like it was her job,” the teacher wrote in the post.

The girl’s godmother, Tayana Smith, was shocked over what the teacher said. Smith took care of the girl for a number of years and is very close with her mother.

Smith said she was a beautiful and loving child with a fun and contagious personality who would have been starting the fourth grade at Taft Elementary school this fall.

“I’m not sure what her angle was or what her objective was of posting something like that. Posting that she’s praying or asking the community to pray for us, we appreciate that. But then she led into how she fell asleep in class and she wasn’t a bright student. That was just very disheartening, especially at a time when we are still grieving the loss,” Smith said.

Youngstown City Schools said the incident doesn’t rise to the level of disciplinary action and they would strongly discourage their employees from engaging in this type of behavior.

Board of Education President Ronald Shadd issued a statement Thursday night, saying, “In response to comments of Persayus Davis-May’s death by a Youngstown City School District employee on social media, as your Board of Education President, I regret that the pain many are feeling was compounded by comments of an insensitive nature. Although the Board currently has no authority to manage the District or to judge personnel conduct, as a board member I expect personnel of the District to maintain high standards and always conduct themselves professionally for the benefit of our students. I believe the Board would concur with me that action should be taken to conduct sensitivity and diversity, equity and inclusion training for all staff and faculty.”

Police say the shooting is connected to a nearby shooting a few minutes earlier that killed Michael Callahan, 40, and wounded another man which caused the pickup truck they were driving in to crash into a utility pole.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.