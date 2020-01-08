Technology takes flight at CES

National / World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (NBC News)  – An estimated 200,000 techies are pouring into Las Vegas for the annual Consumer Electronics Show.

They’ll get a view of the future, complete with pizza-making robots, 5G networks, 8K TVs and personalized homes.

Technology is also taking flight.  Hyundai is debuting a prototype of its flying taxi in partnership with Uber Elevate.  They’re working to get them in the air this year and on the market in two cites by 2023.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories