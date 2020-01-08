Technology takes flight at CES

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) – An estimated 200,000 techies are pouring into Las Vegas for the annual Consumer Electronics Show.
They’ll get a view of the future, complete with pizza-making robots, 5G networks, 8K TVs and personalized homes.
Technology is also taking flight. Hyundai is debuting a prototype of its flying taxi in partnership with Uber Elevate. They’re working to get them in the air this year and on the market in two cites by 2023.
