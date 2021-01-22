Teen accused in $980,000 Kroger scam

DULUTH, Ga. (WXIA) – Georgia police have arrested a 19-year-old Duluth man who allegedly scammed a Kroger grocery store out of $980,000.

According to Corporal Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett Police Department, Tre Brown made false returns at the supermarket where he worked between December 2020 and January 2021.

Flynn said that detectives believe Brown was able to create more than 40 returns for non-existent items and put them on several credit cards.

The returns, Flynn said, ranged in price from $75 to more than $87,000.

Flynn said that over a two-week period, Brown was able to steal more than $980,000 as a result of the various returns. A police report said that some of the transactions involved lottery “redemption codes.”