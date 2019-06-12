Teen collapses, dies during dance rehearsal

STONCECREST, Ga. (WXIA) – Elyse Purefoy’s family had no idea that they would be saying their last goodbye to her on Monday.

The Georgia high school dance team member died unexpectedly, after DeKalb County Schools said she suffered a “medical emergency” while practicing Monday morning at Arabia Mountain High School. School officials responded quickly and contacted emergency responders. EMTs provided first aid, then took her to a local hospital, but she passed away.

Her brother Malik said he was the one who dropped her off at practice around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

He said he noticed she was tired and seemed grumpy but didn’t think anything of it because it was so early in the morning.

Malik said that Elyse had passed out during practice in the past, but they don’t believe she had any pre-existing conditions that would have led to her death.