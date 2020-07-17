Teen on her first skydive, instructor both killed after chutes fail to open

National / World

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASTON, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia teen’s first skydiving trip has ended in tragedy.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor 35-year-old Nick Esposito were killed after performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office said the primary parachute failed to open and the emergency chute was not completely deployed.

Triplicata and Esposito died at the scene.

According to CNN, Triplicata was celebrating graduating high school and her parents and siblings were present.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories