Teen stabbed to death as dozens watched, recorded video

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (AP/WCBS) — Police on Long Island say they’ve arrested a teenager involved the fatal brawl in Oceanside.

Nassau County police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, has been arrested on murder charges in the death of Khaseen Morris.

The 16-year-old Morris had been stabbed in the chest during a large among teens at strip mall Monday afternoon. A 17-year-old male also suffered a broken arm in the brawl.

Police say the fight erupted after a group of teens had gotten out of the nearby high school.

“It’s over a common girl and the perception of who she might be dating or who she might be hanging with,” said Nassau County Homicide Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

The teen’s murder was streamed and recorded by dozens of people who watched, but did nothing to help, WCBS reported.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen. They would rather video this event,” Fitzpatrick said. “There’s gotta be about 50, 60, 70 kids here. We have a handful of kids that have come forward that have identified subjects involved in this. There is definitely more.”

Flach is due in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.

