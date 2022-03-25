TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities on Friday identified a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a tower ride at Orlando’s ICON Park on Thursday night.

At a Friday press conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the teen as Tyre Samson.

Mina said Samson was visiting the park from Missouri with his friend’s family. He fell from the “Orlando Free-Fall” ride at about 11 p.m. He was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he later died.

“We can’t imagine the pain and anguish that his family must be going through,” Mina said. “Our victim advocates have been in contact with the family and helping them through this ordeal.”

The ride, which opened in Dec. 2021, bills itself as the “world’s tallest freestanding drop tower.” It stands at 430 feet, and can accommodate 30 riders at full capacity.

Riders can be heard raising concerns about seatbelts with the crew in a video widely shared online. The video shows the ride ascend the tower and plummet, then a passenger is seen falling from the ride.

“We have looked at that video and actually, had that video flagged because something that awful shouldn’t be out there in the public, but it’s something that the Dept. of Agriculture will certainly look at, and obviously we’ll look at that as we make a determination if this was accidental or not,” Mina said.

John Stine, director of sales and marketing for the Slingshot Group of Companies, the owner and operator of the ride told NBC News the teen was secure in a safety harness before the fall.

“We operate the ride with all the safety precaution in mind,” Stine said.

“Words can’t say how we feel,” he told the network. “Our hearts go out to the family of this young man and that’s all we can say at this time.”

“I’m not aware of a seatbelt, but I’m aware of a large locking device that’s put over each of the passengers [shoulders],” Mina told reporters when asked about safety concerns on Friday.

The sheriff said investigators were still working to determine if the teen slipped out of his seat, and whether he lost consciousness during the fall.

ICON Park attractions, The Wheel, left, Orlando SlingShot, middle, and Orlando FreeFall, right, are shown in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

“The investigation is open,” he added. “As of right now, there are absolutely no criminal charges, and again, it appears just to be a terrible tragedy.

The ride remains closed Friday afternoon.