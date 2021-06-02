Tennessee inmate escapes custody en route to get COVID-19 test

National / World

by: Alex Corradetti/WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate in Tennessee escaped custody while authorities were taking him to get a COVID-19 test.

Deputies are searching for Anthony Burnette, who escaped as he was being taken to the Grundy County Health Department.

He was last seen entering some woods behind the health department building. He was handcuffed, barefoot and wearing orange inmate clothes.

Authorities deployed a helicopter and a dog team in their search.

Burnette is charged with drug possession and criminal trespass.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories