Tennessee mother charged in toddler’s death

National / World

by: WCYB-TV

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) – A Tennessee mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

A grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 19 total charges, including felony murder and child abuse.

Boswell has been held in jail since she was arrested and charged with false reporting back in February. She was later charged with 10 more counts of false reporting.

The body of her 1-year-old daughter Evelyn was found on a family member’s property in Blountville in March.

That discovery came weeks after an Amber Alert was issued on February 19, nearly two months after Evelyn was reportedly last seen, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories