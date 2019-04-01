Terrifying hit-and-run crash caught on camera

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - A manhunt is underway following a terrifying hit-and-run accident in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Video obtained by NBC News shows the moment a car plowed into two girls and through the side of a house as they played in the front yard of the home Friday.

Miraculously, no one was killed in the shocking incident.

The parents of a girl who was seriously injured hope the public can help identify the driver.

Security camera video shows LaDerihanna Holmes playing with a friend in the front yard of her house in Lithonia, about 20 miles east of Atlanta, when the driver hit a stop sign across the street, then hit the girl as she tried to get out of the way and then went on to hit the house.

After a few seconds, the driver of the car can be seen running away from the house and down the street as people from inside the house flood outside in disbelief.

A DeKalb County police report says an officer contacted the car's owner, who said her boyfriend had the vehicle while she was at work. A police spokesman didn't respond Monday to an email seeking an update.

