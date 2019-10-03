Texas police looking for missing 3-month-old child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) – Police in Amarillo are searching for a three-month-old baby who went missing early Thursday morning and is believed to be in danger.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, the baby girl, Jamila Frankli, was reported missing from a home on North Hayes Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police said Jamila was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore on Wednesday afternoon.

When Jamila’s parents got back, Jamila and Moore were missing.

Police said Moore was last seen with a man who was driving a red Ford F-150.

She is known to frequent motels in Amarillo.

Anyone with information on Jamila or Moore’s whereabouts is urged to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

