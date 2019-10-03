Texas police looking for missing 3-month-old child

Local
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) – Police in Amarillo are searching for a three-month-old baby who went missing early Thursday morning and is believed to be in danger.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, the baby girl, Jamila Frankli, was reported missing from a home on North Hayes Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police said Jamila was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore on Wednesday afternoon.

When Jamila’s parents got back, Jamila and Moore were missing.

Police said Moore was last seen with a man who was driving a red Ford F-150.

She is known to frequent motels in Amarillo.

Anyone with information on Jamila or Moore’s whereabouts is urged to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories