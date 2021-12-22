Texas police search for girl, 3, last seen at playground

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening at an apartment complex playground.

Authorities don’t yet know whether Lina Sardar Khil wandered away from the playground or if she was taken by someone.

Police Chief William McManus says the child was last seen between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday at the playground within a gated apartment complex.

Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, tells San Antonio TV station KENS that the family moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2019.

He says the family initially thought Lina may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now believes she may have been abducted.

