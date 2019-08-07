Texas sheriff’s office under fire for offensive posts

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Residents of Williamson County, Texas called on county leaders to take action Tuesday after a sheriff’s deputy made a series of graphic posts on social media.

Three people signed up Tuesday to share their outrage with the Commissioners Court about some of the things that Commander Steve Deaton from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Gary Richter, a 40-year resident of Georgetown, cited a report published by the Southern Poverty Law Center on August 1 that included several screenshots from Deaton’s Facebook page. Richter described the images shown there as “racist and misogynistic.”

“They were photos of dolls, Barbie dolls and elf dolls, posed in various ways,” Richter told the commissioners. “Most suggested sexual violence against women.”

One post showed an elf holding the hair of a doll who appeared to be sick.

The caption on that photo read, “Sticking to etiquette our elf holds the hair of his date to the party while she pukes. Silently though he wonders whether the roofie he slipped her earlier will still be effective.”

Another of Deaton’s posts depicted an elf using a miniature chainsaw to saw apart an action figure of a black football player, laying in what looks like a pool of blood in front of a small American flag.

The caption read, “Our patriotic elf grew angrier all season. He finally snapped and decided to show the NFL how he goes about taking knees for not standing during our national anthem.” The caption included the #thankavet hashtag.

A screenshot of that post sent anonymously to NBC affiliate KXAN showed that Sheriff Robert Chody was among those who liked that post.

