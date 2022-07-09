AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas synagogues canceled Shabbat services Saturday, both in-person and online after the Jewish Federation of San Antonio said there was a threat to the Jewish community.

Temple Beth in San Antonio posted on Facebook Saturday morning that services were canceled because they said they had received information “that the safety situation for the Jewish synagogues in San Antonio today is not optimal.”

The synagogue said it was partnering with community agencies, the FBI and law enforcement members to ensure its worshipers were safe.

It’s not the only synagogue in Texas making that call. The Jewish Federation of San Antonio put out a security alert saying the FBI informed them of a possible threat to an “unconfirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area.”

“After communicating with all local synagogues and organizations, it was recommended that all formal Jewish gatherings be suspended until further notice,” the federation wrote on Facebook.

The Anti-Defamation League said they have been working with law enforcement in Texas “for more than 72 hours around a series of threats targeting a Texas synagogue.” They said in the past 24 hours, they had been notified of a “specific and credible” threat.

“In this heightened threat environment and in the wake of the horrific act of domestic terror in Highland Park, IL we urge all communities to maintain a heightened sense of awareness and immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. We are grateful to the FBI, state and local law enforcement for their proactive work investigating these potential threats,” ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

Shalom Austin sent a message to the Jewish community today, which it forwarded to KXAN in Austin, saying it had been in contact with Jewish leaders in San Antonio and that it will update the community if further action is needed in Austin.

“In these very challenging times, we take all reports of antisemitism and potential threats seriously and urge you to report anything that seems out of the ordinary in the community,” the message said.