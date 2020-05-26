Texas water park opens in defiance of governor’s orders

NEW CANEY, Texas (KPRC) – Hundreds lined up early at Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures in New Caney, Texas Saturday.

CEO and developer Monty Galland announced this week he planned to defy Governor Greg Abbott’s orders and reopen the park for Memorial Day weekend.

Under the latest order, pools can open but amusement venues, splash pads, and waterparks should remain closed.

As customers waited several hours outside the gates, many seemed less concerned about social distancing and the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

“I think there’s more of a risk as far as a kid dying driving over here in the car in an accident than a kid dying of coronavirus,” said water park visitor Ken Thomas.

According to Galland, benches were separated in small family groups, guests are asked to social distance and hand sanitizing stations were set up throughout the park. The chlorine in the waters is also being monitored closely.

