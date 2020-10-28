Thanksgiving: Time to plan

Thanksgiving will certainly be different for many families this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the holiday is still weeks away, now is the time to get a jump-start on planning and shopping.

Smaller gatherings may increase the demand for smaller turkeys.

After store shelves emptied in the early days of the pandemic, many grocers are stocking up popular supplies to avoid shortages.

Sales for online groceries and delivery services have been on the rise, and Thanksgiving will be no exception.

Crowd Cow is already seeing a spike in sales for its delivery service that sources meat from independent farms for at-home delivery.

“Turkeys ship starting on November 8th, so it’s important to get your order in before that date,” notes Crowd Cow’s Joe Heitzeberg.

For many, holiday shopping is as much of a part of Thanksgiving as the turkey, but there will be far fewer in-store sales this year.

Many retailers pivoting away from Black Friday doorbusters to reduce crowds and instead moving their sales online.

LATEST STORIES: