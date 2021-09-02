‘That’s not yours!’ High school softball player chases down thief between games

Katie Schweizer, a Eureka MO softball player, thwarted a thief trying to get away with half a dozen purses and wallets Saturday. Photo credit: Rockwood School District

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) — It’s typically the catcher or the pitcher trying to catch someone stealing. But over the weekend, a Missouri softball outfielder took matters into her own hands in a situation her coach hopes never happens again.

The Eureka Wildcats were in a season-opening tournament Saturday in Sullivan, and in between games, senior Katie Schweizer was cooling off in the car when she spotted someone going onto the bus of one of the competing schools.

Her coach, Mark Mosley, said she saw the man grab a bag containing seven or eight wallets and purses while the School of the Osage, the competing team, was on the field playing.

As her father was calling the police, Mosley said, Schweizer ran after the suspect, confronted him and said “that’s not yours.”

Katie Schweizer was out n the parking lot n btween games. She 👀 a theft n progress on the 🚌 of School of the Osage. Yelled at the man w/ the bag, he dropped it & took off running! Needless to say she not only plays 🥎, she fights crime💪🚓 #savedaverabradleybag pic.twitter.com/Db2jiANPha — EHS Wildcat Softball (@EHSmoSoftball) August 27, 2021

The man dropped the bag and ran.

“Never ever chase down an adult man again,” Mosley said he told Schweizer. “Do not make that a habit.”

Eureka and School of the Osage didn’t face off in the tournament, but Mosley said the Osage coaching staff bought everyone extra sunflower seeds and bubblegum as a reward.

The Wildcats won the tournament, going 5-0, with Schweizer scoring the championship-winning run.

“She’s a great kid,” Mosley said, and “an absolutely great teammate.” She evidently also has a new nickname: “The Sheriff,” the Rockwood School District said in a Facebook post.