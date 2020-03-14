1  of  13
The Associated Press closes DC office amid coronavirus fears

National / World

WASHINGTON, D. C. (AP) – The Associated Press is temporarily closing its Washington, D.C. office Friday as a precaution amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

A news agency staffer had direct contact at a journalism conference with a possible coronavirus patient. The AP journalist later showed some symptoms of illness. With test results pending, the news agency closed the office “out of an abundance of caution” late Friday.

The news agency’s video operations, political coverage, vote count operation, and race calling will continue.

