The attack on Pearl Harbor: Veterans remembered at 80th-anniversary ceremony in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Dec. 7 is a date that has lived in infamy for the last 80 years. For the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Branson’s Veterans Task Force held a ceremony earlier today at the Branson Landing Fountains.

“So, it’s been 80 years, and that was a very significant event in our country’s history,” said Bob Smither, a U.S. Army Veteran with Branson’s Veterans Task Force. “And so we want to always make sure that we remember that and honor those over 2400 military and civilian people that were killed that day.”

During the ceremony, a memorial wreath was laid in Lake Taneycomo in honor of those who were killed in the attack.

Bob Smither is a retired Sgt. Major for the U.S. Army, and every year on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, he plays taps on his trumpet for the ceremony.

This year Smither was joined by members of Forsyth High School’s JROTC program.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring in the younger generation and teach them,” said Smither. “And teach them how to remember and honor these events.”

Alexis Brooks is a junior at Forsyth High School who volunteered to help with the ceremony.

“And knowing that it’s on our shoulders to carry forth this tradition and honoring them, it makes me proud whenever I do stuff like this,” Brooks said. “It’s why I volunteer.”