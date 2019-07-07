The home of baseball legend receives preservation grant

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSNW) – National Trust for Historic Preservation is handing out grants to several major sites in African American history including one in Kansas City.

The historic home of black baseball legend Satchel Paige in Kansas City, Missouri was one of only a few sites to receive a grant.

Paige was a Negro League pitcher and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.

The home was critically damaged in 2018 by a fire. The grant will help preserve it.

Also included was Harriet Tubman’s historic home, and an education center dedicated to Emmett Till.