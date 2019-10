A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

(KSNW) – Kansans will be treated to a full moon Sunday night, but this one looked a little different.

The large, orange Hunters moon is named for being the first moon after the Harvest moon.

Traditionally, after the fields were reaped, animals were easier to spot. So hunters were able to stock up for winter.

The moon rose during sunset, so it looked orange in the sky and looked\ bigger than normal because of an optical illusion.