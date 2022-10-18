An unsolicited letter in the mail from the IRS usually isn’t a good sign, but that’s not the case with one coming soon.

The IRS is sending letters to more than 9 million Americans who did not claim stimulus pThe special reminder letters, which will be arriving in mailboxes over the next few weeks, are being sent to people who appear to qualify for the Child Tax Credit (CTC), Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC) or Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) but haven’t yet filed a 2021 return to claim them.

The benefits were expanded under last year’s American Rescue Plan Act and other recent legislation

CPA Patrick Kelly says it might be worth your while to follow up on the letter if it comes to your home.

“So they’re looking at their database and saying, these people didn’t file an income tax return, but we have reason to believe they might get a refund if they would, either stimulus money, child tax credit, earned income tax credit, so the IRS is looking at the database and saying, they didn’t file, we’re not sure they’re entitled to a refund, but they think they probably are,” said Patrick Kelly, C.P.A., Joplin Tax Service owner.

The reminder letters will be arriving over the next few weeks and will be printed in both English and Spanish.

To help people claim the benefits, without charge, Free File will remain open for an extra month this year, until Nov. 17, 2022. Available only at IRS.gov/FreeFile, Free File enables people whose incomes are $73,000 or less to file a return online for free using brand-name software.