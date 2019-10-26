The Pact Act will make methods of cruelty toward animals a federal felony

(KSNW) – The US House has passed a bill that would stiffen animal cruelty laws.

Under the “Pact Act,” crushing, burning drowning and impaling animals would become federal felonies. It would also allow officials to go after suspect animal abusers who cross state lines.

The commander of Wichita’s Animal Control hopes this bill leads to changes in Kansas law.

“Maybe the state lawmakers will see this and say, OK, we need to follow their lead and enact some stiffer penalties within the state of Kansas,” proclaimed LT. Brian Sigman, Wichita Animal Control.

While the bill has passed the house, it still needs to be approved by the senate and signed into law by the president.