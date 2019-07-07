The USWNT win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

LYON, France (AP) – United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It’s the team’s fourth World Cup title in total and its second in a row.

Megan Rapinoe opened scoring for the United States in the 61st minute with a penalty against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final.

Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the penalty following a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on striker Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.

Later in the match, Rose Lavelle put the United States up 2-0 against the Netherlands with a fine solo goal in the 69th minute.

The midfielder collected the ball some 30 meters out, advanced to the penalty area and skipped past defender Stefanie van der Gragt before planting a low shot past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

She was mobbed as she dived into the arms of her teammates as she sprinted to the U.S. bench to celebrate.