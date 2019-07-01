‘This is a big moment” says President Trump as he enters North Korea

NORTH KOREA (NBC) – President Trump made history today by becoming the first sitting US President to set foot in North Korea. In a meeting set up on short notice, the president shook hands at the border with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

People didn’t know, it seems the president didn’t even know that Kim Jong Un was actually going to arrive until he actually showed up.

President Trump walked over from the South Korean side, crossing a small cement divide on the ground and stepped into North Korea.

That makes him the first sitting American president to stand on North Korean soil.

Then the North Korean leader decided to show a reciprocal honor and stepped over the divide and entered south korea.

Both of them trying to show that they are willing to reach out, willing to cross borders, willing to engage in negotiations.

President Trump said that this is a big moment that it shows that diplomacy is possible in the Koreas, that he’s making progress because of his personal relations with Kim Jong Un.

“Nobody knows how things turn out, said President Trump. “But certainly, this was a great day. This was a very legendary, very historic day.”

The problem is this is their third summit. And while their relations have improved and seem to be getting better all of the time, and tensions in the region have gone down there have not been many steps to actually reduce the number of nuclear weapons north korea possesses.