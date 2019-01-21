Thousands gather in DC for 46th annual March for Life rally on the National Mall Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Via NBC) [ + - ] Video

WASHINGTON (NBC) - Thousands of people who are anti-abortion gathered in Washington, D.C. today for the annual March for Life.

The annual march from the National Mall to the U.S. Supreme Court marks the court's decision of Roe v. Wade.

That decision legalized abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy.

This year's march attracted thousands of people from all over the country. Organizers say it's the largest anti-abortion event in the world.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the rally, and will also attend a dinner Friday night.